Edna Karr’s high-powered offense has a new conductor in AJ Samuel

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In three games so far, AJ Samuel has accounted for 13 touchdowns. Pretty strong numbers for the sophomore, and it went against stiff competition. Wins against Easton, Catholic, and Curtis.
“Coach Brice and the other coaches have really been helping me with composure. By me being a young quarterback it’s going to be tough for me, and other defenses bringing pressure. So composure is really what is holding me together,” said Karr quarterback AJ Samuel.
“He’s doing OK. We need to cut back on turnovers. He needs to cut back on mental errors. Doing what he’s coached at practice, and translate that to the game. He’s managing the game well. I think the supporting cast around him is helping him extremely. It’s a good thing to have two of the best receivers in the nation on one team,” said Karr head coach Brice Brown.
That would be Aaron Anderson, and Destyn Hill. Samuel acknowledges they’re both greatly helping with his quarterback development at his dream school, Edna Karr.
“Aaron and Destyn, great guys. Also, Danye Brooks, No. 5, he also makes great catches when I need him. They bail me out sometimes. You know I always dreamed of it as a kid coming up being a part of this program. It’s a great program. Brotherhood really holds us together,” said Samuel.
Samuel’s three big time performances have no doubt caught the eyes of recruiters. But the sophomore says his full focus is on Karr, and getting them back to a state championship game.
