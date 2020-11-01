Entergy, Cleco customers see dramatic drop in power outages

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The number of Entergy customers who are without power has dropped to about 100,000 in the New Orleans metro area Sunday since 315,000 on Thursday night.
Cleco and the Washington-St. Tammany Electric Cooperative, which serves a large part of the Northshore are down to about 100 customers in the area are still without power.
For some, power restoration could take up to a week. But the dramatic drop in outages has many encouraged that they could have lights again soon.
Entergy is urging customers to be patient as it works to get the juice back on.
