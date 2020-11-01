The Extra Point Week 8: Whose stock is on the rise?

As I pointed out in my buy low segment last week, Smith-Schuster was due to bounce back sooner than later, and he did. He had nine receptions and even more targets against Tennessee, and still maintains a productive role in Pittsburgh’s offense, even if he’s not running as many routes down field as a guy like Diontae Johnson. You won’t be able to buy low now, but if he’s on your roster, maybe you sell high. Maybe you take advantage of him as a solid flex going forward.