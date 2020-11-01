The Extra Point Week 8: Whose stock is on the rise?

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
With more than half of the fantasy football season in the books, it’s time to pay attention to the numbers and trust the stats to make roster decisions. No more guessing and hoping if you want to reach the playoffs. Let’s examine whose stock is on the rise and whose is falling.
Stock Rising:
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers
As I pointed out in my buy low segment last week, Smith-Schuster was due to bounce back sooner than later, and he did. He had nine receptions and even more targets against Tennessee, and still maintains a productive role in Pittsburgh’s offense, even if he’s not running as many routes down field as a guy like Diontae Johnson. You won’t be able to buy low now, but if he’s on your roster, maybe you sell high. Maybe you take advantage of him as a solid flex going forward.
WR A.J. Brown, Titans
Now healthy, he’s jumped right back into his role as one of Ryan Tannehill’s favorite targets, which has unfortunately hurt the stock of TE Jonnu Smith. Brown has WR2 potential and a flex floor every week. His three touchdowns in the last two weeks are a sign of good things to come as long as he stays on the field.
WR Christian Kirk, Cardinals
He finally looks like the no. 2 receiver we expected to see paired with DeAndre Hopkins. Kirk has four touchdowns in the last two games. And while that’s an unrealistic pace to keep up, it shows that Kirk has the trust of QB Kyler Murray and getting more red zone targets. With Arizona on bye this week, Kirk might still be under the radar and available to add to you rorster.
RB Chase Edmonds, Cardinals
If you’re just catching on to Edmonds, it’s already too late. With Kenyan Drake going down last week and due to miss some time, Edmonds is thrust into the starting role. Not to mention, Edmonds has looked like the better back anyway. He had a season-high 145 yards from scrimmage last week against Seattle, and the touchdowns should start coming his way in the future.
QB Justin Herbert, Chargers
He’s on a hot streak with 10 touchdowns in the last three games. Herbert’s money with the deep ball whether Keenan Allen’s been available or not, and there’s no sign of slowing down. He’s a quality back-up to have and worth the start if the match-up is a good one.
Stock falling:
QB Josh Allen, Bills
I’m not abandoning ship on Josh Allen, but I’m lowering my expectations. He was unstoppable with 15 touchdowns in his first four games of the season, but he’s since come back down to Earth. Even in a very favorable match-up last week against the Jets, he failed to find the end zone. My advice, if he’s your backup, is to wait until he has another monster game and try to trade-high for a more valuable skill position like RB2 or WR2.
Cowboys offense
When Dak Prescott was carted off the field, so was all of the fantasy value for the skill players around him. Prescott was good enough to mask the Cowboys' problems along their banged up offensive line. Without him and his mobility and play-making ability, his receivers and even Ezekiel Elliott are nowhere near as productive.
Broncos offense
I was really hoping that Drew Lock would be serviceable enough to feed guys like TE Noah Fant and WR Jerry Jeudy, but he’s dropped the ball, and like the Cowboys, without a quality quarterback, Denver’s offense is sputtering big-time. I’d avoid starting anyone but Melvin Gordon, and even he’s unpredictable in terms of work load and success against defenses stacked against him.
