New Orleans Public Schools closed Monday due to Zeta disruptions

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The following information was released Sunday by the New Orleans Public School system:
NOLA Public Schools (NOLA-PS) announced the cancellation of all distance learning and in-person classes for Monday, November 2, due to ongoing power outages across New Orleans, loss of food due to lack of refrigeration, as well as unstable internet and phone service. This decision includes the cancellation of food services for families on Monday as well.
Tomorrow’s closure will give our schools time to work on resolving the ongoing service disruptions from Hurricane Zeta and provide families more time to have power and phone/internet services restored.
Superintendent Dr. Henderson Lewis, Jr. and his team are working with Entergy and Cox Communications to determine how soon these necessary services can be returned to all of our schools.
The NOLA-PS team will consider the progress of Entergy and Cox to restore power and the needs of our school community to guide the appropriate timeline for a concerted return to in-person and distance learning for students at all grade levels. Schools and families can expect an update Monday, Nov. 2, regarding the plan for classes this coming week.
