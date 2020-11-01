NOPD: Police seeking help in finding 74-year-old woman

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is seeking help in finding 74-year-old Irma Gillam.
According to the report, she was last seen on Oct. 31 by a family member at her home in the 8700 block of Belfast Street. The family member stated she left the room and went to the back of the home. When she returned, Gillam was missing.
Gillam stands around 5″2′ and weighs about 100 pounds with brown skin and eyes. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with yellow writing, black pants and pink slippers.
Anyone with additional information on Irma Gillam’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Second District detectives at 504-658-6020.
