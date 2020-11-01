Overtime Podcast #191 - LSU’s historic loss to Auburn

“Going into this game, the background storyline was ‘Okay, if T.J. Finley does good here, maybe we have a storyline the rest of the season...’ Not only did that evaporate but it rolled into something different. Not just quarterback controversy but we’ve got a problem with this program right now. The casual indifference to getting your butt whooped, and I’m being polite there, on the road, the ‘I don’t care' and ‘Oh well’ body language from the players, absolutely no answers from the coaches, the infrastructure of this program is all of the sudden just not there and we’re eight months removed from a national championship where you had the greatest season of all-time of any college football team. ‘How did it get this bad this quickly?' is a question many, many are wondering right now.”