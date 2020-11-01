Overtime Podcast #191 - LSU’s historic loss to Auburn

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Chris Hagan and Sean Fazende decipher the aftermath of LSU’s historically bad loss to Auburn as the defense was once again exposed while the offensive attack was stifled in T.J. Finley’s second start.
Hagan on continued defensive issues:
“If I’m an LSU player that played on a national championship team and was a leader and saw and played with guys like Burrow, Queen, Delpit - the leaders in the past, I would be ashamed that I am not living up to that reputation and carrying the torch and carrying the program forward. Those are the guys that should be taking some responsibility and stepping up a little bit more and we haven’t heard from them.”
Fazende on the devolving storyline surrounding LSU’s follow-up to a national championship:
“Going into this game, the background storyline was ‘Okay, if T.J. Finley does good here, maybe we have a storyline the rest of the season...’ Not only did that evaporate but it rolled into something different. Not just quarterback controversy but we’ve got a problem with this program right now. The casual indifference to getting your butt whooped, and I’m being polite there, on the road, the ‘I don’t care' and ‘Oh well’ body language from the players, absolutely no answers from the coaches, the infrastructure of this program is all of the sudden just not there and we’re eight months removed from a national championship where you had the greatest season of all-time of any college football team. ‘How did it get this bad this quickly?' is a question many, many are wondering right now.”
