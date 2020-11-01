Saints’ preparation for Chicago’s windy weather pays off

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
Since he’s been with the Saints, this is the sixth time that Drew Brees has played in the windy city, and one of the first things you always have to prepare for is the weather.
“Initially, they were saying 20 mile an hour winds consistently and 40 mile an hour gusts,” says quarterback Drew Brees.
And with those projections, not to mention missing their top receivers Michael Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders, the Saints had to prepare the game plan to be less dependent on passing the ball. Fortunately, though, the weather was less of a factor than they imagined.
“They were better than we expected,” says head coach Sean Payton. “Did it affect some plays? There were a handful, but I think we anticipated it to be more significant.”
“One or two balls maybe died out there, but overall, I think we did what we wanted to do with the plays that we had called,” says running back Alvin Kamara. “It is what it is. You’ve got to play in the elements. It doesn’t matter if it’s cold, hot or windy. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do.”
That attitude is consistent with the message that’s come from this team all season long. Control what you can control and win no matter the circumstance.
But that said, there are still some things you can do to help yourself when playing in the elements. As Sean Payton explained, the plan is always to make the quarters when you’re against the wind as short as possible, and when you have the wind at your back, take advantage.
“There were definitely times where you make decisions on how the wind’s blowing,” says Brees. “Really, the tough decision came in overtime where it was, ‘Do we take the wind or do we take the ball?’ We end up taking the ball just knowing that, obviously, we have a kicker with a strong leg and we’d like to have the first opportunity to get down there and kick a field goal or score a touchdown to win the game. That goes back to that 4th and two question where we’re sitting there at midfield. ‘Hey, let’s not give them a short field. Let’s punt them down and let out defense do their job. Get it back. We’ll march us in field goal range. Kick the game winner.’ And that’s exactly what happened.”
Winning in a challenging outdoor environment is good practice for the Saints as well, especially considering they’ll play at Denver at the end of the month, and at Lincoln Financial in Philadelphia in mid-December.
