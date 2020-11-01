Saints trail in Chicago at the half

By Garland Gillen | November 1, 2020 at 4:52 PM CST - Updated November 1 at 4:52 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints finally found the end zone at the end of the first half in Chicago, but still trail the Bears at the break, 13-10.

Drew Brees connected with Jared Cook for a 16-yard touchdown with only :03 seconds left until half. That hookup made the score, 13-10.

Brees is without passing options Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, and Marquez Callaway.

The only Bears touchdown of the first half came courtesy of a Nick Foles to Allen Robinson 29-yard touchdown. Robinson missed practice all week, but was healthy on gameday.

The usual reliable Wil Lutz, missed a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter.

