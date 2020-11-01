Saints trail in Chicago at the half

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints finally found the end zone at the end of the first half in Chicago, but still trail the Bears at the break, 13-10.
Drew Brees connected with Jared Cook for a 16-yard touchdown with only :03 seconds left until half. That hookup made the score, 13-10.
Brees is without passing options Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, and Marquez Callaway.
The only Bears touchdown of the first half came courtesy of a Nick Foles to Allen Robinson 29-yard touchdown. Robinson missed practice all week, but was healthy on gameday.
The usual reliable Wil Lutz, missed a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.