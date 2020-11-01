St. Claude business shooting ruled justifiable homicide, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police have determined a shooting that started after an argument at a St. Claude area business to be a justifiable homicide.
Through investigation, NOPD Homicide Unit detectives determined that while inside of a business at the location, the person who was killed had entered into an altercation with an employee of the business.
The shooting happened on Friday afternoon around 3 p.m. at Hanks Seafood and Supermarket.
The employee then escorted the subject out of the store, at which time the subject produced a gun and pointed it at the employee.
Another store employee exited the store armed with a handgun and shot the armed subject, who later died at a hospital as a result of injuries sustained in the shooting.
No further details are currently available.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
