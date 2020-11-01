State, hurricane hit areas prepare for election challenges

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin said 68 polling places are without power. The presidential election, along with many state and local elections are scheduled for Tuesday.
He said his office is working with Entergy and other utilities to restore power, but polling places without power will operate using generators on election day.
Ardoin expects the majority of polling locations to remain the same, except in two parishes. In Lafourche parish, two precincts have changed. Precincts 10-7 and 10-9 have been moved to precinct 10-8 at Golden Meadow Middle School on Bayou Dr. In Plaquemines Parish, Ardoin said it is possible one polling location may be moved.
He did not identify the precinct.
In New Orleans, beginning at 9 a.m. Sunday, the Board of Election Supervisors will be meeting at the Voting Machine Warehouse in the east to test every machine to endure they are in working condition.
The machines will then be loaded with the supplies needed for Election Day and locked.
