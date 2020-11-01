Sunday, November 1: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Sunday, Nov. 1, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
- 183,341 total cases - 1,064 new cases
- 5,712 total deaths - 7 new deaths
- 598 patients in hospitals - decrease of 14
- 70 patients on ventilators - decrease of 9
- 168,634 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
