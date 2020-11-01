Zack: Another front on the way today

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s November so that means only one more month left of hurricane season, yippeee!
The other good news is that the start of November is bringing November weather. Another front is marching down from the north and will move through our region today. You really won’t notice this front as it will move through dry but a building breeze this afternoon into tonight will make for some chilly weather going forward. Highs today top out in the low 70s but temperatures will quickly fall tonight.
Come first thing Monday morning it’s jacket weather as temperatures will be dipping into the low 40s north with near 50 south. When you add in the wind, there will certainly be a nip to the air. Monday will likely bring our coolest day of fall as highs only manage the low 60s and by Tuesday morning some far northern areas may experience the first frost of the season.
Rain chances the next seven days look slim to none with sunshine dominating the forecast.
Looking down in the Caribbean we now have Tropical Storm Eta, expected to become Hurricane Eta as it approaches Central America over the next few days. Right now this storm is of little concern to us or the Gulf but moving forward, a piece of Eta could develop Theta into next week.
