After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Bears

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Take One: Winning close games
Say what you want about the Saints. Yes, it’s true they haven’t always looked their best. Yes, the defense can still be suspect. Yes, the offense may lack some explosion, and sometimes they make it much harder than it has to be.
But at the end of the day, when the game is on the line the 2020 version comes through more often than not.
At this stage of the season, that matters. This group knows how to win close games. They do what they have to do regardless of what happened early in a game to come away with the victory.
It happened again on Sunday with a dogfight type victory over the Bears at the chilly Solider Field with a walk-off Wil Lutz field goal in overtime.
More than any other quality, their resiliency is the biggest reason why the Saints sit 5-2.
Take Two: A tale of two drives
The Saints had the ball last in the first half and in overtime.
The first half drive flipped momentum in the game.
The overtime drive won it.
Drew Brees was in control of both.
There’s still no one better at the end of the half than Brees. With the Saints down ten, the Saints offense was in a funk. But Brees brought them out by leading them on a nine-play, 68-yard drive in 1:36 where he went 6/7. It was capped off by a touchdown strike to Jared Cook to make the score, 13-10. Closing out a half with a score, especially on a day where the offense had been struggling, is huge for momentum and morale. Sunday was the perfect example, that touchdown was the first of twenty straight points for the Saints, to eventually take a 23-13 lead.
That’s the fifth straight game Brees had led the team to a touchdown in the final minute of halftime.
On the game’s final drive, Brees only completed two passes but that, combined with Alvin Kamara’s running, was all that they needed to set up Lutz for victory.
Bottom line, Brees may not have the gaudy numbers and explosive plays that he’s had in years past, but when plays need to be made at the most crucial, this team can still count on him to make them.
Take Three: Special teams prowess
True, Lutz missed his first field goal of the season, and it could have really backfired on the Saints. But overall, the Saints special teams played a huge role in this victory.
Let’s start with Lutz, while he missed the 27-yarder, he rebounded to make his next three including the walk-off to seal the Saints win. He finished his day 4/5 and also made an impact on kickoffs. On two occasions he low-kicked the ball and forced a return. The Bears got to the 11 and 13-yard line, respectively, on those two returns. That’s a difference 26 yards of field position by not kicking it into the end zone for a touchback.
On the flipside, Deonte Harris showed why he’s one of the league’s best return men.He had three kickoff returns for seventy yards and three punt returns for 67 yards. The Bears only had 17 yards on punt returns.
Those points and hidden yardage are precious in close, field-position type game like Sunday.
Take Four: Kamara captivates
It was last year at this time where we were asking what was wrong with Alvin Kamara?
We’re not asking those questions anymore.
For the seventh straight game, 41 was the Saints best player on the field. He ran it and caught it. He set up the game-winner with a smooth run around the end on a toss in overtime.
He finished with 173 total yards and proving he is worth every penny of that new contract he signed.
Take Five: Other Observations
- The whole press box did a collective ‘whoa’ when we saw the replay of the fight between Javon Wims and C.J. Gardner Johnson. Apparently, there was an altercation with Wims involving CJGJ snatching his mouthpiece that Wims took exception to. He retaliated a few plays later by coming from behind Gardner-Johnson and appeared to snatch Gardner-Johnson’s mouthpiece then punched him a few times. CJGJ looked stunned. Credit Janoris Jenkins for having his teammate’s back. Wims was rightfully tossed out of the game.
- With a touchdown catch and two big runs for first downs, is Taysom time officially back? Possibly. I do know it was good to see the #7 of old back on Sunday.
- Two big overtime decisions turned out to be the correct ones. On their first possession of overtime the Saints faced a fourth and two from the Bears' 45-yard line. Payton said he thought long and hard about it but ultimately decided to punt and play field position. Then, after Kamara’s big run in overtime to get the into firm field goal range. Payton didn’t waste any time in calling for Lutz on first down. He wasn’t concerned with killing clock or risking Lutz missing it. Payton saw a chance to win it and they did.
- Sunday was the first game where the Saints' lack of playmakers on the outside showed up. Without Michael Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders and Marquez Callaway, the Saints struggled to get any separation with their receivers.
- Tough break for DeMario Davis who appeared to force the game-winning fumble at the Bears final drive of regulation. The officials ruled Cole Kmet’s forward progress had stopped. Usually in that situation, the stopped progress has to be a second or two before the whistle is blown. On that play, it appeared Kmet was still somewhat moving laterally when the ball was stripped.
- The Saints have won four straight games at Soldier Field.
