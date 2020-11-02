After Further Review: Five takes from Saints win over Bears

There’s still no one better at the end of the half than Brees. With the Saints down ten, the Saints offense was in a funk. But Brees brought them out by leading them on a nine-play, 68-yard drive in 1:36 where he went 6/7. It was capped off by a touchdown strike to Jared Cook to make the score, 13-10. Closing out a half with a score, especially on a day where the offense had been struggling, is huge for momentum and morale. Sunday was the perfect example, that touchdown was the first of twenty straight points for the Saints, to eventually take a 23-13 lead.