Bicyclist killed in Jefferson Parish hit and run crash

JEFFERSON, La. (WVUE) -A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night on Jefferson Highway, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. near Iris Avenue in Jefferson Parish.
The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as the bicyclist was traveling northbound on the Mississippi Levee and attempted to cross Jefferson Hwy. At the same time, an unidentified vehicle was traveling westbound and struck the bicyclist.
After striking the bicyclist, the driver fled the crash scene.
The bicyclist sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene. As part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was obtained from the bicyclist for analysis.
Troopers are now asking for your assistance in locating the hit and run vehicle and driver. Troopers urge anyone with any information regarding this crash to contact Louisiana State Police Troop B at 504-471-2775.
