Chilly start to the week

After a chilly day, we’ll enjoy the coolest day so far this Fall season! Highs will only reach the mid-60s with a chilly breeze.
Tonight, even chillier conditions are expected with a few spots north of the lake dipping to the upper 30s. Most will be in the 40s for Tuesday morning, and the south shore will likely drop to the low 50s.
A gradual warm-up is expected for the rest of the week with mostly dry and sunny skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s Wednesday-Friday. This weekend, a stray shower is possible and highs near 80 will feel warm compared to the early part of the week. Hurricane Eta is expected to impact Honduras and Nicaragua over the week.
There are some indications a piece of the storm could move back into the western Caribbean next week. At this time, there is no indication the northern Gulf Coast could be impacted. Interests in Cuba and southern Florida will be monitoring closely.
