Coach O doesn’t know if Myles Brennan will be ready for the Alabama-LSU game

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Tigers 2020 season hit a new low at Auburn after suffering a 37-point loss. LSU’s record sits at 2-3, with highly ranked Alabama on the horizon.
“You gotta dig deep man. It hurts, it hurts everybody, but I’m the leader. I’m going to be positive with our football players. I’m going to show them the film. We’ll tell them where we could’ve coached better. Tell them where we have to execute better. We got to make better in-game adjustments. We got to continue to grow,” said Ed Orgeron.
The big question mark going into the Tide-Tigers matchup is will Myles Brennan play. He’s missed two games so far with a partially torn oblique muscle.
“We’re going to throw the ball with him a little today. Try to get into the offense, see what he can do. He’s not ready yet. It’s day-by-day. I don’t know if he’s going to be ready for the Alabama game. I think we’ll know a little bit more next week. We’re going to try to let him do some things today, see how he can do it,” said Orgeron.
LSU already possesses one victory over Alabama this season, be that on the recruiting trail. The No. 1 safety in the country, Sage Ryan, picked the Tigers over the Tide this past weekend.
Obviously we’re very pleased what happened this weekend. A big battle. I got to give credit to Kevin Faulk, Corey Raymond, and Derek Ponamsky. Those guys did a tremendous job. It’s always going to be a fight to keep our best players in Louisiana," said Orgeron.
LSU’s 2021 recruiting class is ranked No. 4 in the country. So far they have 21 commits.
