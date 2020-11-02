Election Eve: New Orleans begins verifying thousands of absentee ballots

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - There was a flurry of activity in the city on election eve. Hundreds of voting machines were rolled out of a warehouse for a trip to polling places and at city hall staffers of the New Orleans Registrar’s office got assistance from poll commissioners and employees of the La. Secretary of State’s Office in verifying thousands of ballots mailed or dropped off to the registrar’s office.
Dr. Sandra Wilson is Registrar of Voters in New Orleans.
“Voters who are voting by paper ballots, who have requested paper ballots are sending them in. Are we overwhelmed? Yes, but we’re doing our jobs the best we can and we’re really very pleased that voters are paying attention to the election, hopefully, all elections,” she said.
Around lunchtime, Wilson’s office was filled with ballots in U.S. Post Office boxes that had been processed.
Wilson says her office will begin counting the absentee ballots at 10 a.m., on election day.
“Because we know that it’s going to take an inordinate amount of time to get this job done,” said Wilson.
New Orleans Clerk of Court Arthur Morrell oversees the election day process in the city.
“Even though we had large numbers for early voting and absentee we do expect some lines, so we prepared for it,” said Morrell.
Morrell and Mayor Latoya Cantrell’s office said all city polling places will operate as normal on election day either with conventional electricity or with generators due to the widespread power outages during Hurricane Zeta last week. Power has been restored to most precincts.
“Wherever you voted last time go back to the same place. The only difference is by Xavier University they’re using a different building, but someone will be there to direct all voters which building to go and vote in now,” said Morrell.
The deadline to return ballots to registrars statewide was 4:30 p.m. on Monday for most voters. Those in the military or people living aboard have until 8 p.m. election night to get their ballots into registrar offices.
As the COVID-19 pandemic persists the number of voters who requested absentee ballots soared in New Orleans.
“Ballpark about 20,000,” said Wilson.
She said that far surpasses the number of ballots requested in the past.
“Actually the norm would be for an election probably 3,000, in a bigger election maybe a little more but never, ever even after Katrina have we seen this much interest in not only paper balloting but in-person,” said Wilson.
While nationally there is talk about the possibility of unauthorized people showing up at polling places to observe Morrell does not expect problems in New Orleans.
“Only 16 candidates asked for poll watchers, those poll watchers can go in and sit down and watch what’s going on, but they can’t interfere with the voting process,” said Morrell.
And Wilson is confident they will get all votes counted on election day.
“Our goal is to finish. As far as this verification process that we’re going through that’s absolutely cutting down on the amount of time it would take us normally to count on election days,” she said.
And Wilson believes the work of verifying the received ballots would be completed before the night ends.
Morrell expects there will be long lines of people voting on election day and he says they prepared for such by adding additional poll workers.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.