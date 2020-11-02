Grand Isle, Plaquemines and St. Bernard Parishes say despite damage, they are on track for recovery

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Grand Isle mayor David Camardelle is grateful for all the help the island is getting after seeing some of the worst effects from Zeta.
Camardelle says several organizations including Catholic Charities and the Cajun Navy are providing residents who still don’t have power with hot meals while gas and water services are running at 100 percent.
Anyone who decides to return to the island should use extreme caution along Highway 1 due to down and leaning power poles and the ongoing power restorations work.
The mayor expects to meet with officials from the Army Corps of Engineers and state and parish leaders to address issues with the levee system later this week.
The presidents of both Plaquemines Parish and St. Bernard Parish say that despite the extensive damage caused by Hurricane Zeta, recovery is moving swiftly.
Plaquemines Parish president Kirk Lepine reports that the main highways on both the east and west banks are clear for travel.
Crews are continuing to pick up debris and are on track to restore power.
In St. Bernard Parish, Guy McInnis says most of the debris will be picked up and power will be restored by the end of the week.
McInnis also adds that all polling places are back with power.
“It’s so important that each resident go onto damage.la.gov and report their damage. Whether or not you have insurance or not or if it’s small. If you lost all of your food. Report it and give a damage assessment because we need that assessment for the state actually so that we can be eligible for individual assistance,” says McInnis.
Mike Steele with the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security encourages all residents to fill out the survey to help the region qualify for disaster assistance.
