Juan’s World: Saints Win in the Chicago Elements

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Playing in the cold stinks. Just ask the team that plays at least half of its games, every season, in doors.
But, being in the dome has seemingly hardened the Saints for when they have to step outside, like they did in their 26-23, overtime win in Chicago today.
Forty-two degrees at kickoff, the wind made it feel much colder than that. And yet, the Saints never looked uncomfortable in the elements.
Granted, we didn’t see any snow on the ground, but, as this game went on, snow or not, it looked like the Saints would’ve been more comfortable playing in it than the hometown Bears would have been.
This Saints team is getting better and growing into a playoff contender. And they’ve been doing it without some of their best players, which says even more about the team that Sean Payton is coaching.
Who knows how far this team will go this season. It’s still way to early for playoff talk. But, with each passing game, this team is starting to resemble something very familiar. A team that knows what it takes and does what it takes to get a win. Style points don’t count.
