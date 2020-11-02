LSU football adds 3-star WR from STM

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - While it wasn’t the weekend LSU football was hoping for on the field, the Tigers on the recruiting trail have remained hot as they added their second commitment from Lafayette over the weekend.
LSU received a commitment from 3-star wide receiver Jack Bech out of St. Thomas More (STM), a former Vanderbilt commit.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder is the 21st commitment for the class of 2021, according to 247Sports he ranks as the No 21 overall player in the state.
Bech, is the nephew of former Tigers Brett and Blain Bech. STM quarterback Walker Howard is a class of 2022 commit.
On Saturday, Oct. 31 Sage Ryan, the nation’s top safety committed to the Bayou Bengals.
Here’s a full list of 2021 LSU commits:
- Five-star safety, Sage Ryan, Louisiana
- Four-star outside linebacker, Raesjon Davis, California
- Four-star wide receiver, JoJo Earle, Texas
- Four-star wide receiver, Deion Smith, Mississippi
- Four-star defensive end, Landon Jackson, Texas
- Four-star outside linebacker, Zavier Carter, Georgia
- Four-star quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier, Texas
- Four-star running back, Corey Kiner, Ohio
- Four-star safety, Khari Gee, Georgia
- Four-star defensive end, Saivion Jones, Louisiana
- Four-star offensive tackle, Garrett Dellinger, Michigan
- Four-star defensive end, Naquan Brown, Virginia
- Four-star wide receiver, Chris Hilton, Louisiana
- Four-star defensive end, Keanu Koht, Florida
- Four-star linebacker, Greg Penn III, Maryland
- Four-star cornerback, Nathaniel Wiggins, Georgia
- Three-star safety, Matthew Langlois, Louisiana
- Three-star wide receiver, Jack Bech, Louisiana
- Three-star defensive tackle, Anthony Hundley, Florida
- Three-star tight end, Jalen Shead, Mississippi
- Three-star punter, Peyton Todd, Louisiana
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.