November Nice

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tuesday will begin with a real chill in the air. A few upper 30s are possible well north of the lake. Just about everyone else will see lows deep into the 40s except on the water they will stay in the 50s.
The rest of the week will be sunny and dry with seasonable highs in the 70s. Some moisture could bring a few spotty showers on Saturday but it does not look that wet. High pressure builds back in late in the weekend and into early next week with slightly warmer temperatures reaching to near 80 in spots.
