Report: Former LSU Tiger Kwon Alexander traded to the Saints

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2019, file photo, San Francisco 49ers linebacker Kwon Alexander (56) looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, in Glendale, Ariz. Alexander has returned to practice for the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, for the first time since tearing his pectoral muscle midway through the season. The Niners opened up the three-week practice window for Alexander to be activated from injured reserve in the playoffs. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File) (Source: Rick Scuteri)