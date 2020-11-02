‘This has been the hardest election,’: Officials prepare for Election day ahead of hurricanes, coronavirus, record voter turnout

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With the power still out at some Jefferson Parish polling locations, the secretary of state made sure to see for himself how things were progressing.
“I think everyone’s ready to go and get through the night and get this election behind us,” said Kyle Ardoin.
With one of the most challenging elections to coordinate to date, Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin says his office, local election officials, and a specially designed hurricane task force have all been working overtime.
At the same time, the state’s seen an all-time record for early and absentee voting turnout.
“We want to continue that we expect another 1.2 million people to vote tomorrow, so we wanna make sure people understand what safety precautions were taking,” said Ardoin.
In Jefferson Parish, most polling locations are back on the grid. The clerk of court says back-up generators are on site for those polling precincts in question.
“This of course adds a very significant variable we’ve never had to confront before with the storm and the power outage as well as the record turnout you combine all of that it just makes for a perfect situation for a hectic election, but we have it under control, I think you’ll see it run very smoothly,” said Jon Gegenheimer.
The one question on every election day voter’s mind: ‘how long will it take to vote?’ Election official warn lines could look and take a long time, but just be patient.
“People ask me always what’s the best time to vote, what are you tell them, it’s like what are the best lottery numbers to pull, I have no idea,” said Registrar of Voters Dennis DiMarco.
Dimarco says they’ve already started the process to count the 15,000 mail in ballots in Jefferson Parish.
“When you look at the mail ballots we’ve had over 350 percent increase in people voting by mail. When you look at those who voted in person we’ve had 178 percent increase in that. Huge numbers, 54,000 people voted in person that’s a lot of people,” said DiMarco.
With about a quarter of registered voters having already cast their ballot in Jefferson Parish, election leaders say they are prepared, but are looking forward to that last ballot cast.
“Look at 2020, not only do you have the coronavirus, social distancing between each voter… then combine that with the hurricane, it was what I call the perfect storm,” said DiMarco.
