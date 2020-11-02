Woman found dead in Harvey apartment complex parking lot

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Harvey Monday evening.
Deputies responded to a medical call in the 1500 block of West Chelsea Road around 6:15 p.m. According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies arrived at the scene and found a woman with a neck injury. She was later pronounced dead at the scene.
JPSO has no suspect or motive at this time.
The name of the victim has not been released.
If anyone has any information that could help with the investigation, they are asked to contact the JPSO’s Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
