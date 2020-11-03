Absentee ballot counting begins hours before polls close

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - While many people were standing in line to vote in-person on election day registrars offices in Louisiana were already counting mountains of absentee or mailed-in ballots.
On an upper floor of the Yenni Government Building in Jefferson Parish registrar’s office personnel, early voting commissioners and representatives of the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office were busy counting absentee ballots even as some voters were downstairs in line to engage in, in-person voting.
Dennis DiMarco has been the registrar of voters in Jefferson Parish for over two decades.
“We had over 21,000 requests; of those requests about, 15,000, 16,000 were returned and that’s the number we’re counting, 15,500 which is a lot,” said DiMarco.
His office’s counting of the paper ballots kicked off at 9 a.m.
“We have scanners the state provided, so things are moving relatively well,” said DiMarco. “We don’t want early voting to delay any results, so the board’s prepared to stay as late as we need to get the results.”
Fifteen minutes east in the city of New Orleans, the work to verify thousands of absentee ballots ahead of election day paid off, according to Orleans Parish Registrar Sandra Wilson, Ph.D.
“The process is going very well because we did have an opportunity two days prior to start verifying the ballots and of course, that reduces the amount of time it will take to count,” said Wilson.
She said her office mailed out 21,000 absentee ballots at the request of voters. The number of people voting absentee and voting early soared due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“While we expected a lot of people to participate in this vote because we knew it was going to be high-volume and people were interested in this election, we never dreamed that this many people would come out and of course, we’re pleased with that. Early voting was a surprise as well because 89,000 people voted early, so that’s a good thing,” said Wilson.
Registrar offices statewide were allowed to begin tallying absentee ballots before the polls closed on election day. The paper ballots were due by 4:30 p.m. on Monday for all voters except those in the military and voters living abroad. The deadline for getting mail ballots in for those two groups is 8 p.m. on election day.
“Every registrar in the 64 parishes have to use the same process, so yes, we’re scanning the ballots and if there are any ballots like our email ballots those that don’t have to be scanned we count those,” said Wilson.
Both DiMarco and Wilson expected to complete counting absentee ballots by the time the polls closed or not long after.
“I think everybody wants to know what the outcome is, so we anticipate by 8 p.m., we will be complete,” said DiMarco.
And DiMarco marveled at the voter enthusiasm for this presidential election.
“I’ve been here 22 years, never, never have I seen the appetite, the enthusiasm, the commitment,” said DiMarco.
