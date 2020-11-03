Bond set at $11M for Hammond man arrested on 110 counts of child pornography

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Livingston Parish judge has set bond at $11 million for a Hammond man charged with more than 100 counts of child pornography.
According to the Office of the Louisiana Attorney General, Janson Taji Singh, 24, was arrested and booked into the Livingston Parish Jail on Oct. 27 on 100 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of thirteen (possession) and 10 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of thirteen (distribution).
“My office and I will not tolerate these egregious crimes against children, or anyone else. We will continue to use all the resources possible to bring all predators to justice,” Attorney General Jeff Landry said in a statement provided to WAFB.
Singh’s arrest was the result of a joint investigation with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, Louisiana State Police, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, and the Hammond Police Department, according to Landry.
