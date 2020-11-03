Dog stolen in carjacking reunited with family

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A mother and daughter whose dog was stolen during a carjacking Monday night has been reunited with their beloved pet.
Stella was found by two good Samaritans Tuesday evening after she was spotted running in and out of traffic in New Orleans East. The couple called the phone number on Stella’s collar told the owner that her dog had been found.
According to the dog’s owner, Georgia Wilson, the couple was unaware that there was a reward for the dog and had not seen posts about the being stolen.
Wilson and her daughter were happy to be reunited with Stella.
The vehicle has yet to be found.
