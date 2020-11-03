Dog stolen in carjacking reunited with family

Dog stolen in carjacking reunited with family
SUV stolen from the FLY with family pet inside (Source: Wvue)
By Tiffany Baptiste | November 3, 2020 at 9:38 PM CST - Updated November 3 at 9:55 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A mother and daughter whose dog was stolen during a carjacking Monday night has been reunited with their beloved pet.

RELATED: Mom, daughter plead for safe return of dog stolen during Uptown car theft

Stella was found by two good Samaritans Tuesday evening after she was spotted running in and out of traffic in New Orleans East. The couple called the phone number on Stella’s collar told the owner that her dog had been found.

According to the dog’s owner, Georgia Wilson, the couple was unaware that there was a reward for the dog and had not seen posts about the being stolen.

Wilson and her daughter were happy to be reunited with Stella.

Breaking news from the Humane Society of Louisiana: Stella is home!! Stella was in a vehicle that was carjacked...

Posted by Jeff Dorson on Tuesday, November 3, 2020

The vehicle has yet to be found.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Click Here to report a typo.