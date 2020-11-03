ELECTION 2020: Results for high-profile races in the FOX 8 viewing area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Below are the results for the races in the FOX 8 viewing area. For up to the minute numbers in each race, CLICK HERE. You can find out more about races across the state by CLICKING HERE.
US Senator
US Representative, 1st Congressional District
US Representative, 2nd Congressional District
US Representative, 3rd Congressional District
US Representative, 4th Congressional District
US Representative, 5th Congressional District
US Representative, 6th Congressional District
Constitutional Amendment 1
Constitutional Amendment 2
Constitutional Amendment 3
Constitutional Amendment 4
Constitutional Amendment 5
Constitutional Amendment 6
Constitutional Amendment 7
LAFOURCHE
District Attorney
Lockport Police Chief
Lockport Mayor
Golden Meadow Mayor
ORLEANS
District Attorney
PLAQUEMINES
District Attorney
ST. TAMMANY/WASHINGTON
District Attorney
Franklinton Mayor
TANGIPAHOA
Amite Mayor
Amite Police Chief
Roseland Mayor
Roseland Police Chief
Village of Tangipahoa Mayor
Village of Tangipahoa Police Chief
