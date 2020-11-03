2020 Election Results: Sen. Bill Cassidy projected as winner of U.S. Senate seat for La.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Below are the results for the U.S. Senate race in Louisiana.
U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy (R) will win reelection in Louisiana, WAFB political analyst, Jim Engster, projects. This will be Sen. Cassidy’s second term.
Other candidates in the race are:
- Beryl Billiot (NOPTY)
- John Paul Bourgeois (NOPTY)
- Reno Jean Daret III (NOPTY)
- Derrick “Champ” Edwards (DEM)
- “Xan” John (OTHER)
- David Drew Knight (DEM)
- M.V. “Vinny” Mendoza (IND)
- Jamar Montgomery (NOPTY)
- Dustin Murphy (REP)
- Adrian Perkins (DEM)
- Antoine Pierce (DEM)
- Melinda Mary Price (OTHER)
- Aaron C. Sigler (LBT)
- Peter Wenstrup (DEM)
