Franklinton man killed in head-on crash with 18-wheeler

AMITE, La. (WVUE) -An early morning car crash killed a north shore man, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash happened around 5 a.m. on LA 16 east of LA 1054 in Tangipahoa Parish.
The crash claimed the life of 22-year-old Drake L. Spears of Franklinton.
Troopers say Spears was traveling westbound on LA 16 in a 2018 Honda Accord when he crossed the center line in front of an eastbound 2017 Western Star 18-Wheeler. The Honda impacted the 18-Wheeler head on causing it to exit the roadway, overturn, and catch fire. Spears was pronounced deceased on scene.
Restraint use is unknown due to the severity of damage to the vehicle. It is unknown if impairment was a factor. A blood sample was taken from both drivers for analysis.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.