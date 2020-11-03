Grab a jacket for the polls

After a cold start this morning, a nice and sunny day is on tap. Temperatures will top out in the upper 60s this afternoon. For the rest of the week, expect a gradual warm-up with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
No rain is in the forecast until Saturday, and even then, it looks like spotty showers.
High pressure will build back in late in the weekend and into early next week with highs reaching near 80 Sunday and Monday.
Major Hurricane Eta will make landfall in Nicaragua today. It will cause catastrophic damage across portions of Central America with strong winds, storm surge, and flooding rain. Eta is expected to reemerge into the western Caribbean where its ultimate strength and path are highly uncertain.
