Jeff Duncan: Saints primed for first game as underdogs

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints took care of business in the Windy City on Sunday.
Their 26-23 victory wasn’t pretty, by any means. It rarely is on the shores of Lake Michigan when the bullish Bears are involved.
But the Saints overcame the wintry weather, the fallout from Hurricane Zeta and the loss of their top three receivers to post a gritty overtime win.
It was their fourth consecutive victory after a shaky 1-2 start, and it sets up a big showdown with the Tampa Bay Bucs next Sunday night in the Sunshine State.
This is the game we’ve all been waiting for. Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees. 6-2 vs. 5-2. The division champs vs. the upstart challengers. There will be star power all over the field and a prime-time stage with division supremacy on the line.
Regular season games don’t get any better than this.
Make no mistake, this will be a different Bucs team than the one the Saints beat in Week 1. Brady is much more comfortable with his new team these days, and the Bucs are playing with confidence on both sides of the ball. Plus, they’ll have Antonio Brown to throw at the Saints leaky secondary along with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski.
It will be the Saints' biggest challenge of the season. And they’ll be underdogs for the first time this year. But this resilient Saints team has a way of rising to the occasion. And if we’ve learned anything about Sean Payton and Drew Brees over the years, it’s that they’re at their best when things look worst. Underestimate them at your own peril.
