Mom, daughter plead for safe return of dog stolen during Uptown car theft
A woman and her daughter had their car stolen Nov. 2 while attending a soccer game at The Fly in Uptown New Orleans. The family dog Stella was inside the car when it was stolen (Source: Georgia Wilson)
By Nicole Mumphrey | November 3, 2020 at 9:25 AM CST - Updated November 3 at 10:49 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A woman says she and her daughter were carjacked at The Fly Monday evening while at a soccer game. The family is now pleading for the safe return of Stella, the family dog who was inside the car at the time.

In a Facebook post, Georgia Wilson says she and her daughter Amaya were packing up after the game when a man stole their car.

Wilson says it happened around 5:30 p.m.

The New Orleans Police Dept. was contacted.

Georgia says the Humane Society is offering a $1,000 reward the return of Stella.

This story will be updated.

