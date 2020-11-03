Mom, daughter plead for safe return of dog stolen during Uptown car theft

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A woman says she and her daughter were carjacked at The Fly Monday evening while at a soccer game. The family is now pleading for the safe return of Stella, the family dog who was inside the car at the time.
In a Facebook post, Georgia Wilson says she and her daughter Amaya were packing up after the game when a man stole their car.
Wilson says it happened around 5:30 p.m.
The New Orleans Police Dept. was contacted.
Georgia says the Humane Society is offering a $1,000 reward the return of Stella.
This story will be updated.
