Most Jefferson Parish schools to reopen Wednesday

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) -All Jefferson Parish Schools, with the exception of Grand Isle and possibly Gretna Middle and Collins Elementary, will reopen on Wednesday, Nov, 4, following Hurricane Zeta.
Grand Isle families and employees will hear from their principal about next steps once further information regarding power restoration is available.
Gretna Middle and Collins Elementary are currently without power and internet. The district will notify the employees and families at those two schools later this afternoon about whether school will reopen tomorrow either in-person or if it will be a remote learning day.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.