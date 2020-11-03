Zack: Warmer days are ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - You really can’t beat this November weather and for those absolutely loving it, we still have a few days to enjoy before the real changes begin.
Tonight brings another chilly night as lows dip to around 40 north of the lake, upper 40s to low 50s on the south shore. That cold Wednesday morning won’t last much past sunrise as the sunny skies will quickly warm us up to the lower 70s by afternoon.
Come Thursday and Friday we will add a few degrees to both the overnight lows and daytime highs but overall the pattern remains quiet under lots of sunshine. Late Friday humidity values are likely to creep up and that could bring with it increasing rain chances for the weekend. At this time the weekend doesn’t look to be any type of washout but there will certainly be some passing rain showers to contend with both Saturday and Sunday.
For those looking ahead to another cold front, it may be awhile after this cool air mass departs the next few days.
