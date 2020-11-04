AG’s office advises against Jefferson parish school board’s virtual discipline policy, passes unanimously

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish School Board passed an interim discipline policy for virtual learning in the district.
The school board passed the interim policy unanimously, but there was quite a back and forth between the school board, their chief legal counsel and a representative that Attorney General Jeff Landry sent to give their position.
At the heart of this is the Ka’mari Harrison lawsuit that gained nationwide attention.
Harrison is the Jefferson Parish Elementary School student who was suspended after his teacher spotted a BB gun during virtual learning.
The interim policy says that virtual learning is an extension of the classroom, and should be conducted in a well-lit “classroom space” and free from distractions like toys, messages, and other items.
The attorney general’s office during the board meeting said they disagreed the home is an extension of the classroom.
The policy goes onto say that if a student violates the policy, they could be subject to discipline with the school’s code of conduct.
It also includes a list of what could violate the conduct via virtual learning and potential consequences. The attorney general’s office says the board needs to go back to the drawing board on this as well.
Scott St. John, the deputy solicitor general from the attorney general’s office explained why they made it a special point to attend tonight’s board meeting.
“Our America has always thought of home as a secret place in the questions posed by this type of policy or not easy they’re not easy but what is pretty clear is that the state cannot put a camera into the home and treat it as a school, they’re hard questions, they really are and it requires a lot more thought than what seems to be going on here,” said Scott St. John, Deputy Solicitor General.
The school district in a statement said:
“Conduct that is unacceptable in the regular classroom is, typically, equally, unacceptable in the virtual classroom. However, the Interim Virtual Discipline Policy allows for the location where a student is learning to be taken into consideration when determining discipline.”
The attorneys for the Harrison family said if the board passed this interim policy, they’d be forced to answer legally.
“We’re not just talking about high school children. We’re talking about kindergarten, first, second-grader kids who can’t sit still, kids who do have toys in the house, so if they do grab a toy and aren’t able to adjust to virtual instruction or of the age that allows them to sit still for virtual instruction. Are they too going to get weapons on-campus charges? If they get a weapons on campus charge? Is Jefferson Parish going to be able to say, 'oh look, you signed that you waved your privacy rights under the Constitution’. It’s a cleanup job, it’s sloppy, it’s terrifying and it’s yet another egregious government intrusion by the Jefferson Parish school system,” said Chelsea Cusimano, attorney for the Harrison family.
The board though saying this is the first step, and the policy can be changed and sent to a review committee.
