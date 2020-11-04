AG’s office advises against Jefferson parish school board’s virtual discipline policy, passes unanimously

“We’re not just talking about high school children. We’re talking about kindergarten, first, second-grader kids who can’t sit still, kids who do have toys in the house, so if they do grab a toy and aren’t able to adjust to virtual instruction or of the age that allows them to sit still for virtual instruction. Are they too going to get weapons on-campus charges? If they get a weapons on campus charge? Is Jefferson Parish going to be able to say, 'oh look, you signed that you waved your privacy rights under the Constitution’. It’s a cleanup job, it’s sloppy, it’s terrifying and it’s yet another egregious government intrusion by the Jefferson Parish school system,” said Chelsea Cusimano, attorney for the Harrison family.