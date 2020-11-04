Bruce: Sunny Skies Will Be The Norm All Week long

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Another afternoon with sunny skies , pleasant temps and low humidity. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s this afternoon.
Thursday and Friday will feature a gradual warm-up in temperatures. Cool mornings and mild afternoons can be expected with dry skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.
Rain chances will increase to include some spotty showers over the weekend. Saturday is our best chance, but not everyone will get rain still. A stray shower may linger on Sunday.
For those looking for another cold front, it may be a while. Early next week looks warm with highs creeping up to near 80 degrees.
