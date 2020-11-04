Coast Guard rescues two boaters in Lafitte Tuesday night

LAFITTE, La. (WVUE) - The Coast Guard says two men were rescued after becoming stranded in Lafitte Tuesday night.
According to officials, the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call around 7 p.m. that a 16-18 foot dark-colored flat bottom vessel boat aground with two men onboard.
Rescue crews were launched to assist the two men. The two men were airlifted from the location and transported back to the Air Station New Orleans.
Both men did not have any medical concerns.
