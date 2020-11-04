Constitutional law expert weighs in as Trump turns to the courts to help his re-election prospects

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A day after election day, President Donald Trumped asked the courts to stop the vote count in some battleground states while his Democratic challenger former Vice President Joe Biden tried to reassure the nation that all ballots would be counted.
Biden said during a short statement carried live on cable television and on many digital platforms that he believes once all votes are counted, he will be America’s next president.
“We are not here to declare that we’ve won, but I am here to report when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners,” said Biden. “Here the people rule, power can’t be taken or asserted. It flows from the people.”
But during the wee hours of Wednesday Trump declared to his supporters during an event at the White House that he had won the election even though the outcome of the election had not been called in several states.
“Frankly, we did win this election,” said Trump.
Trump also said he wanted the vote counting to stop at that hour and that he was heading to court to seek that.
“We want the law to be used in a proper manner, so we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop,” said Trump.
And Trump made good on his promise. On Wednesday afternoon, the Trump Campaign said it filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Michigan. The campaign said it wants a halt in counting votes in both states until it is given meaningful access in numerous locations where votes are being counted. Also, the campaign said it is intervening in a case by some Pennsylvania residents at the U.S. Supreme Court that relates to whether ballots received up to three days after the election can be counted.
Later in the evening, it was announced a third lawsuit was filed by Trump in Georgia to end the vote count. At the writing of this story, Trump was leading the vote count in Georgia and Pennsylvania. Biden has been declared the winner in Michigan and Wisconsin.
Tulane University constitutional law professor was asked if the president has a strong case for seeking to stop vote counting.
“I think the question is not stopping the count. If there is a question, it’s about which ballots are valid. I’ve been telling my students it’s very unlikely anyone could figure out a legal reason, what we call a cause of action, to justify stopping the count. The count is going to go forward in accordance with state law,” said Griffin.
The president’s legal fight revives memories of the 2000 presidential election when the U.S. Supreme Court stopped the recount of votes in Florida and that benefitted Republican George W. Bush over Democrat Al Gore.
And recently the nation’s highest court became much more conservative with the addition of Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a native of Louisiana.
Griffin commented on whether the court’s strong conservative majority could impact potential rulings on election-related lawsuits.
“If the election turns on the Supreme Court’s decision which I have a hard time believing the Supreme Court wants, I don’t think it lines up very well for the Democrats,” Griffin stated.
Even before election day, some wondered whether the rhetoric by some against mail ballots might undermine America’s election’s process, democracy, and whether a constitutional crisis could result.
“It just doesn’t look that way partly because the vote has successfully been counted in most states. That counting is still ongoing. There is no legal reason for it to stop,” said Griffin.
