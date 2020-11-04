2020 Election Results: Rep. Cedric Richmond wins reelection of 2nd Congressional District

Rep. Cedric Richmond wins reelection on Nov. 3, 2020. (Source: WAFB)
By WAFB Staff | November 4, 2020 at 5:59 AM CST - Updated November 4 at 5:59 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Below are the results for the U.S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District race.

Congressman Cedric Richmond (Democrat, District 2) won reelection Nov. 3, gaining 201,579 votes or 64% of the vote.

Other candidates in the race:

  • Belden “Noonie Man” Batiste (IND)
  • Glen Adrian Harris (DEM)
  • Colby James (IND)
  • David M. Schilling (REP)
  • Sheldon C. Vincent, Sr. (REP)

