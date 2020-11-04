Hurricane Zeta recovery one week later

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s been one week since Zeta slammed into the coast on Wednesday, October 28. Just as the storm moved through quickly, state officials say recovery is speeding along as well.
The Louisiana Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness or GOHSEP said widespread power outages and tree damage from Zeta is mostly resolved.
GOHSEP Deputy Director Casey Tingle said about 2000 people so far reported damage through the state’s new online tool to help with assessments.
“So far the results that have come back tend to show the impacts from Zeta weren’t as bad as they possibly could have been if the storm had been moving a little bit slower, but we are going to continue to work that process with our parish partners and figure out what the right request is and figure out how to proceed with that," Tingle said.
Entergy reports 95 percent of customers are restored. Most who still don’t have electricity live in coastal communities where extensive infrastructure work needs to be done.
Terrebonne Parish Emergency Operations reports they are sheltering five families in hotels whose homes have major damage.
Residents who suffered damage are encouraged to fill out a damage assessment form to help the state in determining if there are areas that require more assistance.
“One of the steps of the process that we have to validate for FEMA is the level of damage and the level of impact that the storm has caused and that tool really helps us to gather that data relatively quickly so it’s a critical part of that process," Tingle said.
This is the first storm season the state is using this tool to document the damage.
Tingle said of the 2000 people that have completed a report said their homes were destroyed with more than 300 reporting major damage. The self-reports will be verified.
A link to the self-reporting site is available here: damage.la.gov
