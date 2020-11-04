Kenner PD, Entergy investigating accident that knocked out power in Kenner

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Kenner Police Department is investigating a single-car accident that struck a power pole and knocked out power to a large area in North Kenner.
Police responded to the incident at around 9:13 p.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Joe Yenni Boulevard and Platt Street. The pole was reportedly cut in half.
The passenger of the vehicle was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Alcohol is believed to be involved in the accident.
Entergy is also on the scene to investigate the outage.
