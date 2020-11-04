The next Orleans Parish District Attorney will be decided in runoff election

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The next Orleans Parish District Attorney will be decided in a runoff. Former Judge Keva Landrum and City Council President Jason Williams are in a tight race to replace Leon Cannizzaro.
In the primary election, Landrum came in first place with 35 percent of the vote, Williams took 29 percent, which triggered the runoff. Former Judge Arthur Hunter narrowly took third place with 28 percent.
“We are very excited that the citizens of New Orleans have spoken. They have voiced their opinion about who they believe is the best person for, who they think is best for this job, someone who is experienced and fair and will bring transparency and integrity back to the office and also rebuild that office, the relationship of trust between the office and the New Orleans community,” Landrum said.
“We’re going to make sure victims are made as whole as possible and that they are protected throughout the entire process. And, with regards to defendants, we want to make sure that, that first time they become system involved, it is their last time they’re system involved, because we intervene in their lives, whether it’s an addiction issue or a mental health issue, so, that they don’t make that same mistake again,” said Williams.
Both candidates agree criminal justice reform is needed in New Orleans.
“What I know is we have got to make sure we take a balanced approach and I am the perfect person to do that based on my experience. It has got to be reform that we deal with the accused, but, also we reform our relationship with victims and witnesses, and, I am the only person with the experience to do that. I have been a prosecutor and a judge before and so that is what makes me the best candidate,” Landrum said.
“The truth of the matter, the science of it, is that public safety depends on criminal justice reform, when I wrote the legislation to decriminalize marijuana it was so we weren’t overtaxing an already limited number of police officers on the street. If we take a third of our officers that are focusing on somebody smoking a joint then they can’t respond to calls for services for murder, rape and armed robbery,” Williams said.
The runoff election will take place on December 5th.
