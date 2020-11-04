NOPD: Police seeking help locating missing man

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is seeking help in locating 38-year-old Kenny Maldonado.
Police say he was last seen by his ex-girlfriend and roommate on Oct. 29 at around 2 p.m.
Maldonado was reportedly scheduled to go on a camping trip but then decided to go alone to an unknown location on a scooter. He has not returned home from this trip or answered phone calls.
The report describes him as standing around 5′9″ and weighing around 130 pounds with brown hair and eyes. He also has a tattoo of a film strip on his right bicep, a Batman symbol tattoo on his left wrist and a heart tattoo on his right elbow.
Anyone with additional information on Kenny Maldonado’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050.
