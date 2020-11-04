Saints Injury Report for 11/4/2020

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints got back to work today, preparing for their rematch against Tampa Bay on Sunday.
The teams injury report was full, but some of the guys that are on it, look to be available for the Bucs game
Here’s today’s injury report:
CB Justin Hardee (Groin) and Defensive Tackle Sheldon Rankins (Knee) did not practice today.
QB Drew Brees (Right Shoulder), RB Alvin Kamara (Foot), WR Marquez Callaway (Ankle) and WR Michael Thomas (Ankle) were all limited today.
Guard Nick Easton returned to practice after dealing with a concussion. Also back at practice today, WR Emmanuel Sanders, who was taken off the teams Reserve/Covid-19 list.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.