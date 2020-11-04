Warren Montgomery re-elected as district attorney of St. Tammany and Washington parishes

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Warren Montgomery will serve as the District Attorney of Washington and Saint Tammany parishes for another six years after a big win Tuesday night. Montgomery won without the support of two prominent Northshore sheriffs.
The incumbent district attorney of Washington and Saint Tammany Parish won a decisive victory over challenger Vincent Wynne Tuesday by a two-to-one margin.
The D.A. said he attributed the victory to the good people of his office and St. Tammany Parish.
Meantime, he said he is willing to work with the STPSO Sheriff Randy Smith and WPSO Sheriff Randy Seal. He said it is a two-way street.
Montgomery said he will have a staff meeting Wednesday morning to discuss making some adjustments after the tough campaign.
