FOX 8 Football Friday “Game of the Week” preview: SCC at Newman

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Newman is known for their high-flying aerial attack. But this season, the run game is giving the Greenies another option in their offensive arsenal.
“I love it. We have so much balance in terms of running and throwing the ball. We just have weapons everywhere. Whatever they give us, we’ll do,” said Newman QB Arch Manning.
“I’ve been waiting for this my whole high school career. Just to put my team in the best position to win. Coaches putting an awful lot of trust in me. I put my trust in God, so I feel like I’m prepared for any situation,” said Newman senior Sterling Scott.
Now that balanced offense will get tested against one of the top teams in the state, St. Charles Catholic.
“Yeah, this one, we’ve been kind of looking at all year. Of course, last year we lost by one point. Last week we just had two days of practice, with four days this week I hope we’ll be ready. I just can’t wait for Friday,” said Manning.
“I know they’re a better football team this year then they were last year. They have a lot of weapons on the offense. They can play three phases now, in terms of that defense is so much better. I think they’re hitting on all cylinders. Way ahead of schedule in terms of their preparation, and where their team is this time of the year. I don’t know if we’re there yet. I think we’ve had a tough schedule, but you just can’t bank on that. We got to get better,” said SCC head coach Frank Monica.
“The biggest thing is to see where you stack up. Without question, year in and year out St. Charles is top three team in Division III, and for good reason. Incredibly disciplined, power football. They play great on both sides of the ball. Last year we played them very close, that was a good assessment at the time in where we were. I think they’re certainly as strong this year, if not more with what they’re doing. We’re excited for our community. When you play a team like this, you work incredibly hard,” said Newman head coach Nelson Stewart.
