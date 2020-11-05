Shelby: Sunny and nice day expected

The gradual warm-up continues and highs will reach the mid-70s this afternoon.
Friday will feature a cool start and slightly warmer afternoon with mostly dry skies. A few showers are possible along the coast.
Saturday, rain chances will increase to include more scattered rain in the area. This will keep temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s for highs. A stray shower may linger early Sunday, but we will warm back up.
For those looking for another cold front, it may be a while. Early to middle next week looks warm with highs creeping up to near 80 degrees.
We’re also watching Eta over Central America. The long-range forecast is highly uncertain but doesn’t rule out the system reaching the eastern Gulf of Mexico next week.
