Shell oil to close its refinery in St. James Parish; government leaders disappointed

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - St. James Parish officials say Shell’s Oil’s plans to shutter its refinery in Convent will be a devastating hit to the community’s economy.
Parish leaders say since 1967 the sprawling refinery has provided a great economic impact to the parish and it says the plant has been the largest taxpayer in the parish. Of late, the facility has provided 700 jobs.
Parish President Pete Dufresne said he learned Thursday morning that the plant would close in February.
“It’s going to be a significant impact to our community. We have lots of residents who reside and work here at the Shell Convent facility. Shell Convent has been the largest taxpayer to St. James Parish government over the God knows how many years now,” said Dufresne.
Governor John Bel Edwards said he too is disappointed, but the state stands ready to help those who may lose their jobs.
“We also going to be working with the Louisiana Economic Development Department to try to connect as many of those individuals about 700 employees in all with other employment opportunities before they actually get laid off at Shell,” said Edwards.
Shell said in a statement that the decision is part of the company’s global strategy to invest in a core set of iniquely integrated manufacturing sites that are also strategically positioned for the transition to a low-carbon future.
Dufresne said Shell said it hopes to place as many workers as possible at its other facilities in the state. There is one in Norco, Louisiana which is not far from St. James Parish.
