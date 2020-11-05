Sheriff: Suspect arrested for Lafourche Parish teenager rape

LOCKPORT, La.(WVUE) - Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office announced a Lockport man has been charged with third-degree rape involving a teenage girl.
Derine Harris, 24, was arrested and booked on Tuesday (Nov. 3).
Detectives learned the alleged incident occurred at a gathering on the night of Oct. 29 at a residence on North Willow Street in Lockport. The teenage girl attended and had alcoholic beverages, the sheriff’s office said.
While the girl was impaired, Harris engaged in sexual activity with the her. During questioning, Harris admitted to knowing the girl’s age and that she was impaired at the time of the incident, according to investigators.
Harris was arrested and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux. He was charged with Third Degree Rape. Bail is set at $50,000.
